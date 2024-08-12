Firing crews from Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming Army National Guard, launch a rocket from a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle during the unit's HIMARS live fire exercise as part of Mobilization Exercise III held at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos, 297th Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 16:43 Photo ID: 8596325 VIRIN: 240815-Z-XC677-1009 Resolution: 5794x3298 Size: 3.75 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Launching to Victory [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.