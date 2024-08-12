May I have your Attention, Please

Capt. Luke Case, a fire direction officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming Army National Guard, gives a motivating range safety brief during the unit's M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire exercise as part of Mobilization Exercise III held at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos, 297th Regional Support Group)

