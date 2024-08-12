Spc. Ethan Cox, pictured left, and Sgt. Joseph Chavez, both multiple launch rocket system crewmembers assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming Army National Guard, move quickly across the field during the unit's M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire exercise as part of Mobilization Exercise III held at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos, 297th Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 16:43 Photo ID: 8596320 VIRIN: 240815-Z-XC677-1005 Resolution: 6027x4128 Size: 3.29 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moving with a Purpose [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.