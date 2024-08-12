Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving with a Purpose [Image 5 of 9]

    Moving with a Purpose

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Spc. Ethan Cox, pictured left, and Sgt. Joseph Chavez, both multiple launch rocket system crewmembers assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming Army National Guard, move quickly across the field during the unit's M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire exercise as part of Mobilization Exercise III held at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos, 297th Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 16:43
    VIRIN: 240815-Z-XC677-1005
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    This work, Moving with a Purpose [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    field artillery
    Fort Riley
    readiness
    Army National Guard
    MOBEX
    Pershing Strike

