The Set-Up

Spc. Ryan Warner, a fire control specialist assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming Army National Guard, stands up an OE-254 ground communications antenna during the unit's M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire exercise as part of Mobilization Exercise III held at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos, 297th Regional Support Group)

