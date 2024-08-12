Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 24: Policlinico

    FILADELFIA, PARAGUAY

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ricardo Sequeira, pediatric physician assigned to Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., prescribes medication to a patient during AMISTAD 24 in Filadelfia, Paraguay, Aug. 6, 2024. AMISTAD brings U.S. military health professionals together with partner nation medical teams to train and learn best practices together. Policlinico is one of four clinics providing healthcare to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 15:13
    Location: FILADELFIA, PY
    AMISTAD 24: Unidad de Salud Familiar in U’je Lhavos
    Paraguay
    strengthen relationships
    Trusted Partner
    AMISTAD 24

