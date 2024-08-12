Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 24: Unidad de Salud Familiar in U’je Lhavos [Image 2 of 4]

    AMISTAD 24: Unidad de Salud Familiar in U’je Lhavos

    FILADELFIA, PARAGUAY

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christina Love, pediatric nurse practitioner assigned to the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., takes a photo of a child holding a tortoise during AMISTAD 24 in Filadelfia, Paraguay, Aug. 6, 2024. AMISTAD brings U.S. military health professionals together with partner nation medical teams to train and learn best practices together. Unidad de Salud Familiar in U’je Lhavos is one of four clinics providing pediatric healthcare to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano)

    Paraguay
    strengthen relationships
    Trusted Partner
    AMISTAD 24

