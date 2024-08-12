AMISTAD 24: Unidad de Salud Familiar in U’je Lhavos

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christina Love, pediatric nurse practitioner assigned to the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., takes a photo of a child holding a tortoise during AMISTAD 24 in Filadelfia, Paraguay, Aug. 6, 2024. AMISTAD brings U.S. military health professionals together with partner nation medical teams to train and learn best practices together. Unidad de Salud Familiar in U’je Lhavos is one of four clinics providing pediatric healthcare to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano)

