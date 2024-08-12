U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ricardo Sequeira, pediatric physician assigned to Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., examines a patient’s ear canal during AMISTAD 24 in Filadelfia, Paraguay, Aug. 6, 2024. AMISTAD brings U.S. military health professionals together with partner nation medical teams to train and learn best practices together. Policlinico is one of four clinics providing healthcare to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 15:13 Photo ID: 8596300 VIRIN: 240808-F-UB655-9615 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 1.51 MB Location: FILADELFIA, PY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMISTAD 24: Policlinico [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Carly Feliciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.