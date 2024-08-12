U.S. Air Force Senior Amn. Maria Falgiani (left), optometry technician assigned to the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., measures the intraocular pressure of U.S. Air Force Major Chad Bechtle (right), optometrist assigned to the 355th MDG, during AMISTAD 24 in Filadelfia, Paraguay, Aug. 6, 2024. AMISTAD brings U.S. military health professionals together with partner nation medical teams to train and learn best practices together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 15:13 Photo ID: 8596297 VIRIN: 240806-F-UB655-4833 Resolution: 3051x2038 Size: 1.43 MB Location: FILADELFIA, PY Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMISTAD 24: Policlinico [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Carly Feliciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.