    AMISTAD 24: Policlinico [Image 1 of 4]

    AMISTAD 24: Policlinico

    FILADELFIA, PARAGUAY

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Senior Amn. Maria Falgiani (left), optometry technician assigned to the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., measures the intraocular pressure of U.S. Air Force Major Chad Bechtle (right), optometrist assigned to the 355th MDG, during AMISTAD 24 in Filadelfia, Paraguay, Aug. 6, 2024. AMISTAD brings U.S. military health professionals together with partner nation medical teams to train and learn best practices together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano)

