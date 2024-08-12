Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski, Deputy Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, comes aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), discuss training across the fleet with Officers and Chief Petty Officers during a visit aboard Essex, Aug. 15, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

