USS Essex In-Port Operations

Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), left, greets Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski, Deputy Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, on the quarterdeck during a visit to Essex, Aug. 15, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

