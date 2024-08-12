USS Essex In-Port Operations

Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski, Deputy Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, comes aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), discuss training across the fleet with Officers and Chief Petty Officers during a visit aboard Essex, Aug. 15, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

