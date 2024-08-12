Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), left, speaks with Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski, Deputy Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, during a visit to Essex, Aug. 15, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8596266
|VIRIN:
|240815-N-KF697-2020
|Resolution:
|5879x4199
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.