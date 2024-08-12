31st MEU Night Helicopter Raid

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, landing to extract Marines from a helicopter raid exercise on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 14, 2024. The MV-22B Osprey gives Marines the capabilities to insert rapidly in austere environments in large numbers. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

