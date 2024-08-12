Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Night Helicopter Raid [Image 4 of 5]

    31st MEU Night Helicopter Raid

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, landing to extract Marines from a helicopter raid exercise on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 14, 2024. The MV-22B Osprey gives Marines the capabilities to insert rapidly in austere environments in large numbers. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
