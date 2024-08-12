31st MEU Night Helicopter Raid

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform a tactical pause during a combat patrol during a night helicopter raid exercise on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 13, 2024. During a tactical pause, Marines remain in their formation keeping security and reorienting themselves to avoid errors in navigation. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

