31st MEU Night Helicopter Raid

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, repel an ambush during a night helicopter raid exercise on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 13, 2024. During close fire and maneuver Marines make sure for every maneuver there is cover via friendly suppressing small arms fire allowing the advancing Marines the ability to set up their positions. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

