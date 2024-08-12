31st MEU Night Helicopter Raid

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, staging on the flight deck ramp aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 13, 2024. Marines conducted weapons checks, equipment checks, and take accountability of each to ensure mission readiness and make final correction or changes. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

