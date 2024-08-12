PMRF Group Photo during Pacific Dragon 2024

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Aug. 7, 2024) – Pacific Dragon 2024 participants, including members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy, pose for a photo at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, Aug. 7. Hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, Pacific Dragon is a biennial exercise in the in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area that enhances participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. (Photo courtesy of Pacific Missile Range Facility)
