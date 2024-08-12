US, Allies Execute Pacific Dragon 2024 Exercise

Courtesy Photo | PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2024) – Multinational ships sail in formation during Pacific...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2024) – Multinational ships sail in formation during Pacific Dragon 2024, Aug. 11. Hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, Pacific Dragon is a biennial exercise in waters around the Hawaiian Islands that enhances participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. (Courtesy photo by LSIS Daniel Goodman) see less | View Image Page

Allied navies joined the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to conduct the Pacific Dragon 2024 (PD24) ballistic missile defense exercise from July 29-Aug. 13, 2024, in waters around the Hawaiian Islands.



Pacific Dragon, hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, is a biennial exercise designed to improve participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. Participating forces conducted live-fire and simulated ballistic missile intercepts and tracking events with the goal of exercising, refining and improving their integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) capability in a coalition environment.



PD24 was the first to use a new and improved target called an Integrated Air and Missile Defense Target (IAMD-T). An IAMD-T is a semi-guided target designed to trigger and engage terminal ship defense combat systems, such as Standard Missile (SM)-2 and SM-6.



Participating units and assets included the HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) and E-7A from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), ITS Montecuccoli (P432) from the Italian Navy (ITN), JS Haguro (DDG 180) from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), ROKS Yulgok Yi I (DDG 992) from the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), HNLMS Tromp (F803) from the Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN), an MQ-9 from the 163rd Attack Wing of the California Air National Guard, and USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), USS Kidd (DDG 100), USS Shiloh (CG 67), as well as a P-8A from the U.S. Navy.



“Through exercises and engagements like Pacific Dragon, we improve system interoperability and tactical procedures with our allies and partners,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. Third Fleet. “Combined operations and Integrated Air and Missile Defense tracking and live-fire events improve our proficiency and contribute to maritime security.”



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Third Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy's role, in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the joint force, across the full spectrum of military operations - from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. Third Fleet works with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security and a free and open Indo-Pacific.