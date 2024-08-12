ARAV-B launch during Pacific Dragon 2024

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Aug. 7, 2024) – The Aegis Readiness Assessment Vehicle Group B (ARAV-B) launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii during Pacific Dragon 2024, Aug. 7. Hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, Pacific Dragon is a biennial exercise in the in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area that enhances participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. (Photo courtesy of Pacific Missile Range Facility)

