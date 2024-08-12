Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARAV-B launch during Pacific Dragon 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    ARAV-B launch during Pacific Dragon 2024

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY BARKING SANDS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Aug. 7, 2024) – The Aegis Readiness Assessment Vehicle Group B (ARAV-B) launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii during Pacific Dragon 2024, Aug. 7. Hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, Pacific Dragon is a biennial exercise in the in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area that enhances participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. (Photo courtesy of Pacific Missile Range Facility)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8595769
    VIRIN: 240807-N-YQ414-7976
    Resolution: 1652x2477
    Size: 790.06 KB
    Location: PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY BARKING SANDS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARAV-B launch during Pacific Dragon 2024 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARAV-B launch during Pacific Dragon 2024
    Pacific Dragon 2024 Group Sail
    PMRF Group Photo during Pacific Dragon 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US, Allies Execute Pacific Dragon 2024 Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    BMD
    PACFLT
    IAMD
    PACDRAGON
    PD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download