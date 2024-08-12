Pacific Dragon 2024 Group Sail

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2024) – Multinational ships sail in formation during Pacific Dragon 2024, Aug. 11. Hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, Pacific Dragon is a biennial exercise in waters around the Hawaiian Islands that enhances participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. (Courtesy photo by LSIS Daniel Goodman)

