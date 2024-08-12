Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Dragon 2024 Group Sail [Image 2 of 3]

    Pacific Dragon 2024 Group Sail

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2024) – Multinational ships sail in formation during Pacific Dragon 2024, Aug. 11. Hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, Pacific Dragon is a biennial exercise in waters around the Hawaiian Islands that enhances participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. (Courtesy photo by LSIS Daniel Goodman)

