Pacific Dragon 2024 Group Sail

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2024) – Multinational ships sail in formation during Pacific Dragon 2024, Aug. 11. Hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, Pacific Dragon is a biennial exercise in waters around the Hawaiian Islands that enhances participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. (Courtesy photo by LSIS Daniel Goodman)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8595770
|VIRIN:
|240811-N-YQ414-3870
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
