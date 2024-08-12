B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley

A U.S. Air Force Airman executes post flight procedures on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 16, 2024. The bomber arrived at the base in support of a Bomber Task Force mission to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

Date Taken: 08.16.2024
Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
by SSgt Whitney Erhart