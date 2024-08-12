Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers deploy to Australia in support of Bomber Task Force mission to the Pacific

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY , QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.16.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A Bomber Task Force deployment of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, Airmen and support equipment from the 509th Bomb Wing and 131st BW, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, has began at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 16, 2024.

    United States strategic bombers can operate in the Indo-Pacific region from a broad array of overseas and continental U.S. locations with great operational resilience.

    This deployment is in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners, and joint forces and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order.

    The Pacific Air Forces look for every opportunity to train alongside our allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

