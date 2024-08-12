A Bomber Task Force deployment of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, Airmen and support equipment from the 509th Bomb Wing and 131st BW, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, has began at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 16, 2024.



United States strategic bombers can operate in the Indo-Pacific region from a broad array of overseas and continental U.S. locations with great operational resilience.



This deployment is in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners, and joint forces and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order.



The Pacific Air Forces look for every opportunity to train alongside our allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 Story ID: 478890 Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY , QUEENSLAND, AU This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bombers deploy to Australia in support of Bomber Task Force mission to the Pacific, by TSgt Jimmie Pike