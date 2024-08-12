A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber arrives for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 16, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8595725
|VIRIN:
|240816-Z-QO948-1088
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.