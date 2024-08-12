B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber arrives for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 16, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

Date Taken: 08.16.2024
Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU