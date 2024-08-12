Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley [Image 1 of 3]

    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber arrives for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 16, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 19:59
    Photo ID: 8595725
    VIRIN: 240816-Z-QO948-1088
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download