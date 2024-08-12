Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley

    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen execute post flight procedures on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 16, 2024. The United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and our partners and allies is ironclad. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 19:59
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

