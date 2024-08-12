B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Amberley

U.S. Air Force Airmen execute post flight procedures on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 16, 2024. The United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and our partners and allies is ironclad. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

