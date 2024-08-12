Cadets from 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, tackle the Teamwork Development Course on Fort Knox, Ky., on July 14, 2024. TDC is used to refine Cadets' leadership skills and enhance their ability to work effectively as a team. | Photo by Grace Ping, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 13:25
|Photo ID:
|8594781
|VIRIN:
|240714-O-MN346-8483
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240714-1BC-TDC-Team2 [Image 4 of 4], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.