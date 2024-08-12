Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, tackle the Teamwork Development Course on Fort Knox, Ky., on July 14, 2024. TDC is used to refine Cadets' leadership skills and enhance their ability to work effectively as a team. | Photo by Grace Ping, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 13:25
    Photo ID: 8594781
    VIRIN: 240714-O-MN346-8483
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 240714-1BC-TDC-Team2 [Image 4 of 4], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Regiment
    Cadet Summer Training
    ArmyROTC
    Basic Camp
    Army ROTC CST
    CST2024

