240726-10AC-FLRC-Boutin

Cadets of 10th Regiment, Advanced Camp complete the Field Leader Reaction Course on Fort Knox, Ky., on July 26, 2024 as part of Cadet Summer Training. The FLRC course consists of various obstacles designed to build leadership skills. | Photo by Ania Delaney Boutin, Murray State University, CST Public Affairs

