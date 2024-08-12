Cadets of 10th Regiment, Advanced Camp complete the Field Leader Reaction Course on Fort Knox, Ky., on July 26, 2024 as part of Cadet Summer Training. The FLRC course consists of various obstacles designed to build leadership skills. | Photo by Ania Delaney Boutin, Murray State University, CST Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 13:25
|Photo ID:
|8594776
|VIRIN:
|240726-O-MN346-1235
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|14.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240726-10AC-FLRC-Boutin [Image 4 of 4], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.