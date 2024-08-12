Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 1 of 4]

    Army Combat Fitness Test

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Brandon Ortega from St. Mary's University, with 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp, performs the deadlift on Fort Knox Ky. June 3, 2024. The three repetition maximum deadlift is one of six exercises that make up the Army Combat Fitness Test. | Photo by Victor Jeronimo, University of Florida, CST Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Cadet Summer Training
    ArmyROTC
    Army ROTC CST
    AdvancedCamp
    CST2024

