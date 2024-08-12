Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons Demonstration, 1st Regiment, Basic Camp [Image 2 of 4]

    Weapons Demonstration, 1st Regiment, Basic Camp

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets with 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, participate in a weapons demonstration on Fort Knox, Ky., July 10, 2024. Cadets get hands on experience in order to familarize themselves with various weapon systems. | Photo Credit: Bryce Haverstick, University of Tennessee, CST Public Affairs Office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 13:25
    Photo ID: 8594763
    VIRIN: 240710-O-MN346-6754
    Resolution: 4194x3648
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Demonstration, 1st Regiment, Basic Camp [Image 4 of 4], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Combat Fitness Test
    Weapons Demonstration, 1st Regiment, Basic Camp
    240726-10AC-FLRC-Boutin
    240714-1BC-TDC-Team2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CST 2024 Wrap Up

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download