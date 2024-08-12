Weapons Demonstration, 1st Regiment, Basic Camp

Cadets with 1st Regiment, Basic Camp, participate in a weapons demonstration on Fort Knox, Ky., July 10, 2024. Cadets get hands on experience in order to familarize themselves with various weapon systems. | Photo Credit: Bryce Haverstick, University of Tennessee, CST Public Affairs Office
