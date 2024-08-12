The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan (left) prepares for departure following her visit to the 233rd Space Group, Greeley, Colorado as the first stop of a three-day facilities tour of Colorado National Guard locations Aug. 14, 2024. Clellan was accompanied by various state employees and elected officials who were briefed on the mission, personnel and capabilities of the 233rd. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 13:37 Photo ID: 8594777 VIRIN: 240814-Z-JF518-1150 Resolution: 7377x4918 Size: 2.6 MB Location: COLORADO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.