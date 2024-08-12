Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group [Image 3 of 5]

    TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan (center) discusses the mission, personnel and capabilities of the 233rd Space Group, Greeley, Colorado with various state employees and elected officials as the first stop of a three-day facilities tour of Colorado National Guard locations Aug. 14, 2024. The briefing was led by U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Figueroa, commander, 233rd Space Group as she gave an overview of the 233rd’s facilities and the importance of citizen airmen to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 13:37
    Location: COLORADO, US
