The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan (center) discusses the mission, personnel and capabilities of the 233rd Space Group, Greeley, Colorado with various state employees and elected officials as the first stop of a three-day facilities tour of Colorado National Guard locations Aug. 14, 2024. The briefing was led by U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Figueroa, commander, 233rd Space Group as she gave an overview of the 233rd’s facilities and the importance of citizen airmen to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 13:37
|Photo ID:
|8594770
|VIRIN:
|240814-Z-JF518-1039
|Resolution:
|6113x4075
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.