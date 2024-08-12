TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Seth Poe, vehicle management section chief, 233rd Space Group, Greeley, Colorado (left), greets The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan following her arrival at the 233rd as the first stop of a three-day facilities tour of Colorado National Guard locations Aug. 14, 2024. Clellan was accompanied by various state employees and elected officials who were briefed on the mission, personnel and capabilities of the 233rd. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

