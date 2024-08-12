Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group [Image 2 of 5]

    TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Seth Poe, vehicle management section chief, 233rd Space Group, Greeley, Colorado (left), greets The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan following her arrival at the 233rd as the first stop of a three-day facilities tour of Colorado National Guard locations Aug. 14, 2024. Clellan was accompanied by various state employees and elected officials who were briefed on the mission, personnel and capabilities of the 233rd. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 13:37
    Photo ID: 8594767
    VIRIN: 240814-Z-JF518-1016
    Resolution: 6416x4277
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    #233rdspacegroup #AlwaysReady #Space

    OPTIONS

