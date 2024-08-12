Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group [Image 4 of 5]

    TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Figueroa, commander, 233rd Space Group (center, right) points out facilities on the installation while briefing state employees and elected officials about the mission, personnel and capabilities of the 233rd Space Group, Greeley, Colorado Aug. 14, 2024. The visit from The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan was the first stop of a three-day facilities tour of Colorado National Guard locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

