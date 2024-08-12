TAG of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan facility tour of 233rd Space Group

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Figueroa, commander, 233rd Space Group (center, right) points out facilities on the installation while briefing state employees and elected officials about the mission, personnel and capabilities of the 233rd Space Group, Greeley, Colorado Aug. 14, 2024. The visit from The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan was the first stop of a three-day facilities tour of Colorado National Guard locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 Location: COLORADO, US