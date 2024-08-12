Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living Pattern Survey Town Hall [Image 3 of 3]

    Living Pattern Survey Town Hall

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Johnoathan Loewer, military compensation policy directorate economist, discusses what the Living Pattern Survey is and how it benefits service members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2024. The Living Pattern Survey should be completed by service members with the assistance of all shoppers. It asks service members and their families to identify the local market outlets where they usually shop and how they allocate their purchases between different sources of supply. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
