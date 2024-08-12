Living Pattern Survey Town Hall

Johnoathan Loewer, military compensation policy directorate economist, discusses what the Living Pattern Survey is and how it benefits service members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2024. The Living Pattern Survey should be completed by service members with the assistance of all shoppers. It asks service members and their families to identify the local market outlets where they usually shop and how they allocate their purchases between different sources of supply. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE