Living Pattern Survey Town Hall

Photo By Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson | Johnoathan Loewer, military compensation policy directorate economist, discusses what...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson | Johnoathan Loewer, military compensation policy directorate economist, discusses what the Living Pattern Survey is and how it benefits service members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2024. The Living Pattern Survey should be completed by service members with the assistance of all shoppers. It asks service members and their families to identify the local market outlets where they usually shop and how they allocate their purchases between different sources of supply. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany– The Living Pattern Survey is more than just a routine data collection exercise—it's a critical tool that directly impacts the financial well-being of service members stationed overseas. The LPS seeks to understand where Service members and their families shop and how they divide their purchases among local markets, U.S. Government facilities, and online stores. The insights gained from this triennial survey influence adjustments to the Overseas Cost of Living Allowance, which can significantly affect the disposable income of Service members.



What is the survey and what does it address?



The Living Pattern Survey is required once every three years to determine where service members shop and how they allocate their purchases between local markets, U.S. Government, and online shopping facilities. The survey is fully automated and can be completed on any personal computer.



Who is allowed to take the survey?



The survey should be completed by service members with the assistance of all shoppers in the household. It asks service members and their families to identify the local market outlets where they usually shop and how they allocate their purchases between different sources of supply. Participation in the LPS should be limited to service members who have been at the duty station for three months or longer.



Where and when can members take the survey?



The survey will be available on the Defense Travel Management Office website 1-30 September at the following link: https://www.defensetravel.dod.mil/Community/se/251137451FAA2705. This survey can be completed in approximately 30 to 45 minutes.



What is the impact of taking the survey? How does it benefit the KMC?



The LPS is used to identify primary and secondary outlets where service members do most of their shopping. Based on the results of the LPS, the Retail Price Schedule is priced according to typical family shopping of the average service member. The LPS can also lead to changes to OCOLA indexes which can increase or reduce OCOLA rates year-to-year.



Can OSD provide expectations with regards to the timeline of the results of this survey?



The Allowances Division strives to have results of the surveys available within 90 days, but several factors can delay results.



Concerning OCOLA, what Commissary and AAFES price data is utilized for the calculation since LPS figures only include off-base stores and prices?



Regarding on-base prices, Defense Commissary Agency and the Army and Air Force Exchange Services directly provide the OSD Allowances Division pricing of the same market basket items every quarter for all their overseas locations. The Allowances Division then uses that on-base cost data and the off-base cost, LPS data, that is obtained from each installation in the analysis to establish the price used.



The LPS is a triennial survey that impacts the financial well-being of service members stationed overseas, so it’s important for them to provide input. It is an essential tool that significantly impacts the financial landscape for service members stationed overseas. By capturing detailed insights into where and how service members and their families shop, the survey directly influences adjustments to OCOLA, which in turn affects their overall financial stability. The results of the LPS, along with other related surveys, ensure that OCOLA rates are accurately tailored to reflect the actual expenses faced by service members. Ultimately, the LPS and related surveys are critical in ensuring that service members receive fair compensation that reflects their true cost of living, making participation in these surveys a valuable contribution to the entire military community.