Living Pattern Survey Town Hall

U.S. Airmen listen to a briefing about the Living Pattern Survey, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2024. The Living Pattern Survey is required once every three years to determine where service members shop and how they allocate their purchases between local markets, U.S. Government and online shopping facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE