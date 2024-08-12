Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Living Pattern Survey Town Hall [Image 1 of 3]

    Living Pattern Survey Town Hall

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen listen to a briefing about the Living Pattern Survey, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2024. The Living Pattern Survey is required once every three years to determine where service members shop and how they allocate their purchases between local markets, U.S. Government and online shopping facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 04:06
    Photo ID: 8593871
    VIRIN: 240621-F-OS112-1047
    Resolution: 4313x2567
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living Pattern Survey Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Living Pattern Survey Town Hall
    Living Pattern Survey Town Hall
    Living Pattern Survey Town Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Living Pattern Survey Town Hall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance
    Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download