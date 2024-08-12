Timothy Marable, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Country Allowance Coordinator, explains the importance of the Living Pattern Survey at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2024. The Living Pattern Survey is used to identify primary and secondary outlets where service members do most of their shopping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 04:06 Photo ID: 8593872 VIRIN: 240621-F-OS112-1048 Resolution: 5186x3150 Size: 1.95 MB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Living Pattern Survey Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.