JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Uncle Bruce Keaulani greets Sen. Mazie Hirono, during the senator’s visit to the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond, Aug. 15, 2024. The senator’s visit to the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond focused on historical and cultural education. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 19:57 Photo ID: 8593429 VIRIN: 240815-N-PW030-1134 Resolution: 7681x5123 Size: 1.21 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sen. Mazie Hirono tours Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.