JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Sen. Mazie Hirono speaks with Bruce Keaulani during the senator’s visit to the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond, Aug. 15, 2024. The senator’s visit to the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond focused on historical and cultural education. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 19:57 Photo ID: 8593434 VIRIN: 240815-N-PW030-1224 Resolution: 7590x5062 Size: 1.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sen. Mazie Hirono tours Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.