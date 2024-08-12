Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sen. Mazie Hirono tours Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond [Image 3 of 6]

    Sen. Mazie Hirono tours Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Sen. Mazie Hirono speaks with Bruce Keaulani during the senator’s visit to the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond, Aug. 15, 2024. The senator’s visit to the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond focused on historical and cultural education. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    This work, Sen. Mazie Hirono tours Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

