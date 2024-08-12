JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Sen. Mazie Hirono greets Aunty Kehau Lum at the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond, Aug. 15, 2024. The senator’s visit to the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond focused on historical and cultural education. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 19:57
|Photo ID:
|8593425
|VIRIN:
|240815-N-PW030-1116
|Resolution:
|5718x3814
|Size:
|597.83 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sen. Mazie Hirono tours Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.