    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs alongside Big Band Armada de Colombia at Teatro Adolfo Mejia in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 10 of 11]

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs alongside Big Band Armada de Colombia at Teatro Adolfo Mejia in Cartagena, Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 14, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Morgan Ramirez, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” sings during a concert at Teatro Adolfo Mejia in Cartagena, Colombia, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

