U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs alongside Big Band Armada de Colombia at Teatro Adolfo Mejia in Cartagena, Colombia

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 14, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Morgan Ramirez, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” sings during a concert at Teatro Adolfo Mejia in Cartagena, Colombia, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8593078
|VIRIN:
|240814-N-FS061-3322
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|13.92 MB
|Location:
|CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
