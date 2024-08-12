CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 14, 2024) – Maicol Hermosa, a trumpet player with the Big Band Armada de Colombia, smiles at the camera during a joint concert at Teatro Adolfo Mejia in Cartagena, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 17:18 Photo ID: 8593063 VIRIN: 240814-N-FS061-3180 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.27 MB Location: CO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs alongside Big Band Armada de Colombia at Teatro Adolfo Mejia in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.