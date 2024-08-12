U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs alongside Big Band Armada de Colombia at Teatro Adolfo Mejia in Cartagena, Colombia

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 14, 2024) – U.S. Navy Chief Musician Jake Stith, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” plays the guitar during a joint concert at Teatro Adolfo Mejia in Cartagena, Colombia as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

