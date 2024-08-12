Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Cherry Point Hosts NC Gov. Cooper and NCCC [Image 7 of 9]

    MCAS Cherry Point Hosts NC Gov. Cooper and NCCC

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ralph Rizzo, commanding officer of Marine Corps Installations East and North Carolina Commander’s Council chair, presents an award to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, during the NCCC meeting at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2024. The NCCC is a quarterly forum for military leaders to address and discuss quality-of-life concerns across the state’s military installations and communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes)

