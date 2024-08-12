MCAS Cherry Point Hosts NC Gov. Cooper and NCCC

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ralph Rizzo, commanding officer of Marine Corps Installations East and North Carolina Commander’s Council chair, presents an award to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, during the NCCC meeting at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2024. The NCCC is a quarterly forum for military leaders to address and discuss quality-of-life concerns across the state’s military installations and communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 14:31
|Photo ID:
|8592663
|VIRIN:
|240813-M-KP777-1216
|Resolution:
|5146x3432
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
