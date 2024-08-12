North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper speaks to attendees during the North Carolina Commander’s Council meeting at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2024. The NCCC is a quarterly forum for military leaders to address and discuss quality-of-life concerns across the state’s military installations and communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 14:31 Photo ID: 8592664 VIRIN: 240813-M-KP777-1242 Resolution: 2441x3659 Size: 864.88 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Cherry Point Hosts NC Gov. Cooper and NCCC [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Lauralle Gavilanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.