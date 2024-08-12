MCAS Cherry Point Hosts NC Gov. Cooper and NCCC

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ralph Rizzo, commanding officer of Marine Corps Installations East and North Carolina Commander’s Council chair, greets Grier Martin, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, during the NCCC meeting at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2024. The NCCC is a quarterly forum of engagement and exchange wherein concerns unique to military communities are discussed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes)

