North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper greets guests during the North Carolina Commander’s Council meeting at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2024. The NCCC is a quarterly forum of engagement and exchange wherein concerns unique to military communities are discussed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 14:31 Photo ID: 8592658 VIRIN: 240813-M-KP777-1065 Resolution: 6375x4252 Size: 1.92 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Cherry Point Hosts NC Gov. Cooper and NCCC [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Lauralle Gavilanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.