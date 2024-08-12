Col. Marc Welde, center, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, takes part in a panel discussion during the 2024 MEDLOG Leadership Symposium, held Aug. 7-8 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured, from left, are Derek Cooper, AMLC’s civilian deputy to the commander; retired Brig. Gen. Richard Ursone; AMLC Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright; and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deanna Hughes, 670A consultant to the Army Surgeon General.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8591369
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-BL065-1021
|Resolution:
|2460x1442
|Size:
|997.88 KB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership panel [Image 5 of 5], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Symposium brings together MEDLOG community at Fort Detrick
No keywords found.