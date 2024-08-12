Leadership panel

Col. Marc Welde, center, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, takes part in a panel discussion during the 2024 MEDLOG Leadership Symposium, held Aug. 7-8 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured, from left, are Derek Cooper, AMLC’s civilian deputy to the commander; retired Brig. Gen. Richard Ursone; AMLC Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright; and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deanna Hughes, 670A consultant to the Army Surgeon General.

