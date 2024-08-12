Symposium brings together MEDLOG community at Fort Detrick

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- As new technology emerges and global threats grow, it’s critical that medical logisticians across the joint force communicate and collaborate to sustain the military’s greatest asset -- people..



That was the message of Col. Jason Hughes, who organized the 2024 MEDLOG Leadership Symposium at Fort Detrick to bring junior and senior voices throughout the enterprise together to network, explore and discuss the future of medical logistics.



“I think it’s just so critically important that we have those face-to-face interactions,” said Hughes, medical logistics consultant (70K) to the Army Surgeon General. “It’s been about 10 to 12 years since we last had one of these in person and it was just a great time to get everyone together with all the changes we’ve experienced.”



Those changes include a recent restructuring of the Army Medical Department, the formation of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command and an initiative called MEDLOG in Campaigning, or MiC, that is changing the way the enterprise sees itself both tactically and strategically.



Several AMLC leaders were among the presenters during the two-day event, including Commander Col. Marc Welde, who overviewed AMLC since its creation in 2019 as the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.



Other presenters included Derek Cooper, AMLC’s civilian deputy to the commander, and Leigh Anne Alexander, director of AMLC’s Integrated Logistics Support Center.



Cooper updated attendees on progress with MiC, a process that begun under Hughes when he served as director of the Strategic Initiatives Group at AMLC prior to taking command at the 6th Medical Logistics Management Center in June 2023.



MiC aims to provide better visibility across echelons, helping tactical units understand the true readiness of their equipment, while providing a clearer operating picture to the strategic level to better plan and resource equipment needs.



The other important aspect of MiC, Hughes said, is medical maintenance, which is “so important to what we do.”



“If a piece of medical equipment goes down and I put it on someone, there could be adverse outcomes for that patient, which could include death,” Hughes said. “Bringing that to the forefront of Army leaders’ minds just helps us be ready for large-scale combat operations or missions where we support humanitarian disasters -- all critically important for the joint force.”



Alexander focused on predictive logistics, data analytics and the ILSC’s new capabilities that bring medical maintenance and sustainment support direct to Soldiers in the field through its Logistics Assistance Program, or LAP.



“Those guys [from the LAP] are who the units are going to see. They’re going to be in the motor pool, doing that over-the-shoulder training, making sure their equipment is ready to go,” Alexander said. “Behind the scenes is the rest of the ILSC doing the work to support the warfighter.”



Other presenters focused on leadership, supply chain risk management and modernization efforts through 2030 and beyond. The event drew representatives from the Defense Health Agency, Army service components, combatant commands, joint staff and Department of Army headquarters.



Attendees included both current and former MEDLOG leaders, such as retired Brig. Gen. Richard Ursone, who called it an “incredible experience” to connect with the dedicated medical logisticians leading the enterprise today.



“Our MEDLOG teams, they’re looking at where the Army, technology and the healthcare industry is taking us. And then how do we leverage the technology that is available to sustain life, keep Soldiers healthy so they can remain in the fight,” Ursone said. “We have a limited number of Soldiers and we have to keep everybody healthy before, during and after a deployment.”



Participants noted the enthusiasm of their fellow logisticians and great conversation throughout the event, but the underlying goal for Hughes was to provide a platform for junior and senior leaders to connect.



“There’s a whole support structure working to make their lives easier at the tactical level,” Hughes said. “Everything AMLC is doing, the MEDLOG enterprise is really focused on how we can make the life of that lieutenant, that company commander, that specialist easier so they can execute this important mission of medical logistics. If we fail, the Soldier fails.”

