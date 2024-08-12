Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Welde speaks at symposium [Image 5 of 5]

    Col. Welde speaks at symposium

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Col. Marc Welde, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, speaks during the 2024 MEDLOG Leadership Symposium, held Aug. 7-8 at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

    TAGS

    leadership
    medical logistics
    AMLC
    Col. Marc Welde
    MEDLOG Leadership Symposium

